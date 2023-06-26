Indore: Man Sent To Jail For 10 Years For Raping Mentally Deranged Minor

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a local court on Saturday for raping a mentally deranged minor girl. The court also recommended Rs 50,000 compensation for the victim. District public prosecution officer Sanjeev Srivastava said that the Court of Thirteenth Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (Pocso Act) Surekha Mishra sent the accused Naveen (24) to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Special public prosecutor Sushila Rathore appeared on behalf of the prosecution in the case. Shrivastava said that the father of the victim girl lodged a report in Pardeshipura Police Station that his daughter, aged 15 years had gone missing since he sent her home from his shop with some money. When his son informed him that she has not come home, the family started a search for the girl around their house.

They even enquired with all their relatives but were not able to find her anywhere. Eventually, they managed to find her and action was taken against the accused.

