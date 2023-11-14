 MP: Youths Attack Jabalpur Couple With Swords After Dispute Over Diwali Crackers; Shocking Visuals Surface
The couple saved their lives by running away.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 03:59 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths attacked a couple with swords and sticks after they asked them to not burst crackers in front of their house in Bapunagar of Ranjhi police station area Jabalpur.

The couple ran for their lives. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the roadside.

According to the information, the names of both the accused are said to be Shubham Sonkar and Raghuveer Sonkar.

Police case registered on the complaint of Rajesh Sonkar and Preeti Sonkar.

