MP women enter knock-outs in U19 One-Day Women’s Trophy

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh women’s team has qualified for the knock out match of the BCCI Women’s under-19 one-day tournament to be held at Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur on October 14, informed the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.

MP’s women defeated Kerala by five wickets during the final qualifying match played at PVC stadium at Vizianagaram on Monday.

Bowler Saumya Tiwari took the deciding three wickets which ensured the win. Captain Anushka Sharma continued her excellent performance from the rest of the league matches and scored 44, hitting six fours.

Madhya Pradesh had won the toss and had chosen to bat which gave them an edge on the Keralites.

Madhya Pradesh stood at the top of the points table with 18 points which allowed them direct entry to the quarter finals. The semi-final is to be scheduled on October 16 while final on October 18.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 08:11 PM IST