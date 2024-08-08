 MP: What Happened In Bangladesh Was 'Anarchy', Minorities Should Be Protected, Says Raza Murad
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: What Happened In Bangladesh Was 'Anarchy', Minorities Should Be Protected, Says Raza Murad

MP: What Happened In Bangladesh Was 'Anarchy', Minorities Should Be Protected, Says Raza Murad

Murad requested the state government to set up a film city in Bhopal. He suggested that whenever a producer comes to Bhopal to make a film or web series, the government should first sign a contract with him in which a condition should be kept that 20% of local artistes would get work.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 12:07 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ace film actor Raza Murad said what has happened in Bangladesh was nothing short of 'anarchy'. 'How can you just enter the house of a Prime Minister, who is of your mother's age, and loot everything,' he said, adding that the military and the police of the country should take immediate steps to protect the life and the properties of the minorities.

Murad was in the city for the inauguration of Yash Entertainment's studio on Wednesday. He told mediapersons that he was disappointed by the way in which wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified in the ongoing Olympics. He said that the country is proud of her achievement.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: 38-Year-Old Man Dies From Injuries After Explosion At Badlapur Chemical Company; Case Filed Against Owner
Thane: 38-Year-Old Man Dies From Injuries After Explosion At Badlapur Chemical Company; Case Filed Against Owner
Mumbai: Citizens Launch Mass Movement To Revive Declining BEST Bus Service Amid Fleet Reduction And Service Issues
Mumbai: Citizens Launch Mass Movement To Revive Declining BEST Bus Service Amid Fleet Reduction And Service Issues
Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Chairman Of Medical College Trust In ₹65.70 Crore Money Laundering Case
Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Chairman Of Medical College Trust In ₹65.70 Crore Money Laundering Case
Mumbai: Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar Launches 'Safe Web For Children' Initiative To Combat Online Exploitation
Mumbai: Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar Launches 'Safe Web For Children' Initiative To Combat Online Exploitation
Read Also
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns Of Potential Infiltration Amid Bangladesh's Political Turmoil
article-image

Murad requested the state government to set up a film city in Bhopal.

'Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had planned to develop a film city in Kolar. For this, he had come to Mumbai and I also met him, but this work could not move forward. I request the new government to set up a film city,' Murad said.

He suggested that whenever a producer comes to Bhopal to make a film or web series, the government should first sign a contract with him in which a condition should be kept that 20% of local artistes would get work.

About the censorship for OTT content, Murad said that it is very necessary.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Govt To Identify Dilapidated Houses Across State; Water, Electricity Connections To Be Snapped

MP: Govt To Identify Dilapidated Houses Across State; Water, Electricity Connections To Be Snapped

Bhopal: 10 Commissions Functioning Either Without Chairpersons Or Members Or Both; Target Groups...

Bhopal: 10 Commissions Functioning Either Without Chairpersons Or Members Or Both; Target Groups...

Madhya Pradesh: Sajjan Singh Verma’s Remark Over Bangladesh-Like Unrest In India Kicks Up Row

Madhya Pradesh: Sajjan Singh Verma’s Remark Over Bangladesh-Like Unrest In India Kicks Up Row

Bhopal: Two Loot Rs 15L From Liquor Company At Gun Point

Bhopal: Two Loot Rs 15L From Liquor Company At Gun Point

Bhopal: CM Mohan Yadav Reaches Bengaluru, Inspects Tejas Aircraft

Bhopal: CM Mohan Yadav Reaches Bengaluru, Inspects Tejas Aircraft