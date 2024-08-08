MP: What Happened In Bangladesh Was 'Anarchy', Minorities Should Be Protected, Says Raza Murad

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ace film actor Raza Murad said what has happened in Bangladesh was nothing short of 'anarchy'. 'How can you just enter the house of a Prime Minister, who is of your mother's age, and loot everything,' he said, adding that the military and the police of the country should take immediate steps to protect the life and the properties of the minorities.

Murad was in the city for the inauguration of Yash Entertainment's studio on Wednesday. He told mediapersons that he was disappointed by the way in which wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified in the ongoing Olympics. He said that the country is proud of her achievement.

Murad requested the state government to set up a film city in Bhopal.

'Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had planned to develop a film city in Kolar. For this, he had come to Mumbai and I also met him, but this work could not move forward. I request the new government to set up a film city,' Murad said.

He suggested that whenever a producer comes to Bhopal to make a film or web series, the government should first sign a contract with him in which a condition should be kept that 20% of local artistes would get work.

About the censorship for OTT content, Murad said that it is very necessary.