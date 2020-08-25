MP Weather Update: Weatherman warns of heavy rains across state

BHOPAL: After a brief break, the rains are all set to lash Madhya Pradesh as the meteorological department has alerted of heavy rains likely from Tuesday. The state capital experienced drizzle in the evening indicating the formation of a new system.

Low pressure area has formed over the North Bay of Bengal and is supported by cyclonic circulation extending up to 25,000 feet. It is likely to remain stationary over the same area and become well marked in the next 24 hours. Thereafter the weather system is likely to track Northeast Madhya Pradesh via North Odisha, Jharkhand, North Chhattisgarh after coming out from West Bengal. This low pressure areas will precipitate heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh.

As per meteorological department, two –three low pressure areas form over the Bay of Bengal during July and August each, and in 2020, more than 4 such systems in a month are not at all common. The records suggest that 4 or more systems in August form only once in about 12 years. The year 2020 is an exception wherein the Bay of Bengal has already hosted 5 such systems. Month of July had remained devoid of any such system which also can be considered as ‘rare’.

With even distribution of rainfall, this is one of the best monsoon being witnessed in the recent past. It is expected that the coming month of September may not be as wet as August. September holds the key to the overall seasonal performance. The month may not be as soaking as August and may end up close to its normal rainfall.