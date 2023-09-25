MP Weather Update: Two Good Spells Of Rain Make 23 Districts Drought Free, Downpour Likely From Sept 28

MP Monsoon Update: Two Spell Of Rainfall Almost Satisfies Average Quota Of MP, Next Spell Expected From September 28 | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two spells of good rains in September sucked the stress of farmers. The dryness in the month of August made the farmers worry, 29 districts of the state were in the category of below normal rainfall. Now, this figure has been reduced to 6 districts. First round of rain came on 6th September. The second round started from 21 September.

Talking about the entire Madhya Pradesh, 36.75 inches of rain has been received since June 1. The average rainfall figure in MP is 36.81 inches.Hence, only 0.06 inches i.e. 0.2% rainfall is required to attain the average rainfall figure.

Light To Moderate Rainfall In Bhopal

The good thing is that in most parts of the state including Bhopal, there may be light and moderate rain in some places for two-three days. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at some places. Due to the possibility of formation of a monsoon system in the Bay of Bengal, another round of rain may come from September 28.

On Monday, there may be light rain in 31 districts including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain. According to the Meteorological Department, the rainy season will continue due to cyclonic circulation and passing of two trough lines.

Western Part Of MP Receives More Rainfall

Since June 1, there has been 4% less rainfall in the eastern part of Madhya Pradesh and 3% more rainfall in the western part.

In Narsinghpur the figure is more than 51 inches. It has rained the most here.

Jhabua, Burhanpur, Khargone, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Niwari, Ratlam, Bhind, Ujjain, Rajgarh, Dhar, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Katni, Chhindwara, Dewas, Sheopur Kalan, Harda, Betul and Anuppur districts have received more than normal rainfall.

Jabalpur, Sehore, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Shivpuri, Datia, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Morena and Shahdol districts have received more than 90% rainfall than normal.

Districts With Laess Rain

Satna, Ashoknagar, Rewa and Sidhi districts have received the least rainfall.

Rainfall In Next 24 Hours

Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria and Dindori are supposed to witness light rains.

Rains In Past 24 Hours

It drizzled for some time in Indore at night. The one-day cricket match being played between India and Australia was also affected.

5 mm water was recorded in Narmadapuram. It also rained in Sehore, Umaria, Indore and Jabalpur.

Also, roads were flooded due to heavy rains in Mandsaur, Harda, Vidisha and Rajgarh.

Weather In Cities

In Bhopal, there will be sunny and shady weather. There may be light drizzle at some places.

There will be sunshine and shade in Indore city. There is also a possibility of drizzle.

In Gwalior, the weather will be clear. The sun will come out.

There will be sunshine in Jabalpur. There may also be drizzle at some places.

It will be sunny. There may also be drizzle in the afternoon in Ujjain.