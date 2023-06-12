 MP Weather Update: Scorching Heat To Continue To Grill State Till June 15
In more than 20 districts of Madhya Pradesh, the maximum temperature is crossing 40 degrees. Even on Sunday, 22 districts were very hot. Khajuraho recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The scorching heat is expected to grill state till June 15, following which there can be a slight respite for the netizens.

However, full relief can be expected after June 22 when monsoon enters Madhya Pradesh.

Senior meteorologist says, a cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ and a trough line is also passing over south east Uttar Pradesh, due to which it may rain in Satna, Sidhi, Rewa, Singrauli, Betul, Khargone, badwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Burhanpur, Dhar, Dewas and Chindwada  within 24 hours. However, it would rain mildly.

In more than 20 districts day temperature crossed 40 degree, nights are also hot...

In more than 20 districts of Madhya Pradesh, the maximum temperature is crossing 40 degrees. Even on Sunday, 22 districts were very hot. Khajuraho recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees. 43.4 was recorded in Damoh, then 43 degrees in Tikamgarh. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees. It was 35.4 degrees in Pachmarhi.

The nights are also getting very hot. In 21 districts, the minimum temperature was recorded 25 or more on Sunday night. 30.6 in Umaria and Raisen, 30.4 in Damoh, the minimum temperature in Sidhi reached 31 degrees. Khandwa and Khargone recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 22.0. It was 26.0 degrees in Pachmarhi.

Reason behind extreme heat

The cyclone 'Biparjoy' coming in the Arabian Sea has collected moisture from Madhya Pradesh. Due to this, Suraj's attitude has become sharp in the state. Its effect was seen on Saturday and Sunday. In many cities, the temperature crossed 43 degrees. On the other hand, even at night the temperature touched the figure of 32 degrees.

