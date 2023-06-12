 Indore: 19 Lakh Women Get Benefit Of Ladli Behna Yojana In Division 
Indore: 19 Lakh Women Get Benefit Of Ladli Behna Yojana In Division 

Programmes were organised in all the districts of the division on Saturday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 06:10 AM IST
article-image
ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 19,34,951 women got Rs 1,000 each under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana in the division on Saturday. On this occasion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to gradually increase this amount to Rs 3,000 per month.

Programmes were organised in all the districts of the division on Saturday. 

Divisional Commissioner Pawan Sharma said that the number of beneficiary women in all districts of the division are as follows 4.17 lakh in Indore district, 3.63 lakh in Dhar district, 2.26 lakh in Barwani district, 2.99 lakh in Khargone district, 2 .01 lakh in Khandwa district, 1.21 lakh in Burhanpur district, 1.17 lakh in Alirajpur district and 1.87 lakh in Jhabua district.

article-image

