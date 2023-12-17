MP Weather Update: Pachmarhi Records Coldest Night, Weather Scientists Predict Further Drop In Temperature

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pachmarhi recorded the coldest night on Saturday in the state, with the temperature dropping to 7.2 degrees. Naugaon (Chhatarpur) witnessed a chilly night at 8.5 degrees, while Rewa and Umaria recorded 8.6 degrees. Datiya and Gwalior reported 9 degrees, and Malajkhand (Balaghat) recorded 9.2 degrees. Ujjain experienced the lowest temperature of 15 degrees during the night.

Weather scientist Ashfaq Hussain explained that the impact of a western disturbance has initiated activity in Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday. Some places may still experience cloud cover. Another system is expected to become active on December 22, and due to its strength, rainfall is anticipated in the state on December 23 and 24.

The chilling effect of sub-10 degree temperatures has intensified in cities of the Gwalior-Chambal region, including Gwalior and Datia, due to the northerly winds following snowfall in northern India. Currently, there is no active western disturbance that could affect the temperature, so there is no alternative to the diminishing impact of the cold for now.

In Gwalior, the night temperature remains at 9 degrees Celsius due to the flow of northern winds, which is 1.1 degrees higher than usual. The cold is becoming more pronounced during the night.

Meteorologists suggest that there is no active western disturbance at present. In this situation, weather fluctuations are expected. In Gwalior, the minimum temperature decreased to 9.1 degrees Celsius, which is 0.1 degree lower, settling at 9 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning. According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 25.3 degrees Celsius, resulting in a cool sensation throughout the day.

The city is experiencing cold weather, and people are seen sitting in public places with warm clothes in the evenings. This sight is also prevalent in the morning. When the sun is intense during the day, people feel relief, but doctors advise being cautious during this cold period. Therefore, it's advisable to always wear warm clothes.

With 47 days of winter gone, there has been no severe cold spell yet. Moreover, during these 47 days, only seven nights recorded a temperature below 10 degrees. Comparatively, last year, during November and December, there were 16 nights with temperatures below 10 degrees, while in the year 2022, there have been only 24 such nights. People haven't felt the intense cold during the night so far.