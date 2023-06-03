MP Weather Update: June 1st week to be rainy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Intense heat continued in Bhopal and other places on the last day of nautapa on Friday. Nautapa began on May 25.

According to meteorological department, the first week of June is likely to be rainy in north-west Madhya Pradesh.

On Friday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 26.4 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.4 degrees. Indore recorded maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius. Its minimum temperature was 25.2 degrees Celsius.

Light thunderstorm accompanied by lightning are likely to occur in Agar, Rajgarh, Dewas, Burhanpur, south Khargone, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Datia, Sheopur Kalan, Morena, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Raisen, Guna, Ashoknagar, Khandwa, Harda, Shajapur, Damoh and Jabalpur in next 24 hours.

Department officials said a western disturbance would impact western Himalayas. An induced cyclonic circulation will be over Pakistan and adjoining parts of west Rajasthan.

Moreover, humid winds from Arabian Sea will feed moisture to the area. These multiple weather systems will cause rain and thundershower in central India till June 5. The intensity of rain will be more on June 4 and June 5. The intensity of rain will reduce significantly thereafter.

Rain will occur in most parts of the state except in southern districts. West Madhya Pradesh will receive rain on June 4 and 5 but intensity will be comparatively less than in Rajasthan. South-west and eat Madhya Pradesh will remain almost dry.

Maximum temp on June 2

Cities Degrees Celsius

Khandwa 41.5

Khajuraho 41.5

Malajhkhand 41.1

Khargone 41.0

Damoh 41.0

Sidhi 41.0

Tikamgarh 41.0

Umaria 41.0

Rewa 40.2

Mandla 40.2

Jabalpur 40.0