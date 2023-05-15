MP Weather Update: Drastic rise in night temperature; some relief with thunderstorm, lightning likely in coming days

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Night temperature increased drastically in Madhya Pradesh on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, paralysing normal life.

Damoh recorded the highest night temperature in the state at 30 degree Celsius after a rise of 3.8 degree Celsius. Similarly, Pachmarhi as well as Chhindwara recorded a rise of 6.2 degree Celsius and 6.0 degree Celsius respectively with their night temperature settling at 25.0 degree Celsius and 27.6 degree Celsius respectively.

On the other hand, Jabalpur recorded a rise of 4.6 degree Celsius in night temperature, recording 26.6 degree Celsius while Khajuraho recorded a rise of 3.9 degree Celsius taking the temperature to 25.5 degree Celsius. Umaria’s temperature increased by 4.2 degree Celsius to settle at 25.4 degree Celsius.

Mandla recorded 24.4 degree Celsius with a rise of 4.4 degree Celsius and Betul recorded 26.0 degree Celsius night temperature with a rise of 3.5 degree Celsius.

Dust, thunderstorm, lightning likely over some parts

Meteorology department senior scientist Ved Prakash Singh said, “Moderate dust, thunderstorm with lightning are likely to occur over Sagar, Guna and Ashoknagar along with slight dust, thunderstorm with lightning over Vidisha, Shivpuri, Damoh, Seoni, Narsingpur, Jabalpur, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Katni, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Sheopur Kalan, Datia, Nivari, Panna, Raisen and Rajgarh districts.”

He further said, “Light thunderstorms with lightning are also likely to occur over Katni, Jabalpur, Satna, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Rewa, Chhatarpur, Panna and Umaria.”