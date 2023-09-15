MP Weather Update: Alert For Heavy Rain In 36 Districts

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in districts including Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul and Burhanpur. The Western disturbance is likely to affect north-west India from the night of September 15.

An yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in districts like Satna, Dindori, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Vidisha, Sehore, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Dewas, Agar, Mandsaur, Guna, Shivpuri and Sheopurkalan.

Lightning is likely in districts like Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Shajapur, Neemuch, Ashok Nagar, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind and Morena. In the last 24 hours, Khajuraho recorded 130mm rainfall while Mawai recorded 12mm rainfall and Orchha recorded 90mm.

According to the meteorological department, a low pressure area over north-west and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area over north-west Bay of Bengal.. It is likely to move across Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next 2 days.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through Guna, Satna and then south-eastwards to the centre of the low-pressure area over north-west Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation is over south-east Uttar Pradesh and adjoining parts of north-east Madhya Pradesh at lower levels.

A trough extends from the central parts of south Uttar Pradesh to the cyclonic circulation associated with the well-marked low-pressure area over north-west Bay of Bengal across Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Light to moderate rainfall with a few heavy spells occurred over north and north-east Madhya Pradesh. Scattered light to moderate rainfall occurred over Madhya Pradesh. During the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rainfall may occur over Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh. Light to moderate rainfall with a few heavy spells may occur over west Madhya Pradesh.