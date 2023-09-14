 Bhopal: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Bina Refinery Petrochemical Complex Worth Rs 49k Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Bina Refinery Petrochemical Complex Worth Rs 49k Crore

Bhopal: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Bina Refinery Petrochemical Complex Worth Rs 49k Crore

It is said that the plant will help save foreign currency of Rs 20,000 crore annually.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Bina Refinery Petrochemical Complex costing Rs 49,000 crore on Thursday in Bina. This is PM Modi's third visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh in less than three months.

The petrochemical complex be completed in nearly five years, generating employment to 15,000 people. This plant will have a capacity of 2200 kilo tons of annual production.

The project aims to boost investment and industrialisation in the region. It is said that the plant will help save foreign currency of Rs 20,000 crore annually.

Read Also
Bhopal: Two Held In Shahjehanabad For Attacking Brothers Over Petty Dispute
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: PM Modi Hails Bina Petrochemical Project As Development Booster Of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: PM Modi Hails Bina Petrochemical Project As Development Booster Of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Bina Refinery Petrochemical Complex Worth Rs 49k Crore

Bhopal: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Bina Refinery Petrochemical Complex Worth Rs 49k Crore

Madhya Pradesh: Family Dies In A Road Accident While Rescuing Animals At Bhopal-Jabalpur Highway

Madhya Pradesh: Family Dies In A Road Accident While Rescuing Animals At Bhopal-Jabalpur Highway

INDIA Bloc To Hold First Joint Public Rally In Bhopal: DMK MP TR Baalu

INDIA Bloc To Hold First Joint Public Rally In Bhopal: DMK MP TR Baalu

Bhopal: Kamal Nath's Face Morphed In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Posters, Congress Seeks FIR

Bhopal: Kamal Nath's Face Morphed In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Posters, Congress Seeks FIR