Bhopal: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Bina Refinery Petrochemical Complex Worth Rs 49k Crore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Bina Refinery Petrochemical Complex costing Rs 49,000 crore on Thursday in Bina. This is PM Modi's third visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh in less than three months.

The petrochemical complex be completed in nearly five years, generating employment to 15,000 people. This plant will have a capacity of 2200 kilo tons of annual production.

The project aims to boost investment and industrialisation in the region. It is said that the plant will help save foreign currency of Rs 20,000 crore annually.



