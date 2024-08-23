MP: Water-Level Of Pagara Dam Increases After Ten Years Of Waiting In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The two gates of Pagara dam were opened on Wednesday night when the district received heavy rainfall after ten years of wait. The dam has the capacity of storing 654 feet water, but the water-level has reached 654.80 feet.

The catchment area of the decade-old Pagara dam is spread over several kilometers which include the forested and stony places of Sheopur, Shivpuri and Morena districts. The rainwater reaches the dam through these areas. The water helps the farmers of Morena and Bhind to grow Rabi crops. The farmers of the district grow crops on 28,000 hectares with the help of water of the Pagara dam.

In the past ten years, the Pagaradam was not full to itscapacity because of the shortage of rainfall. The dam was so far filled up to 75% of its capacity. There are four more gates of the dam, which are yet to be opened. As the release of water from the dam increased the water level of the Asan river, the residents of the nearby villages were informed about it.

The villagers have been advised to keep away from the river and its adjoining areas. If the water-level of Pagara dam goes beyond three feet, all its six gates are opened, official sources said. Executive engineer of the water resources department Rahul Yadav said that the water-level of the dam had increased because of heavy rainfall in the past several days. The officials of the department are keeping an eye on the rising water-level, he said.