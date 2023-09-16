MP (WATCH): NSUI Workers Thrash Party’s Ex-VP In Middle Of Road In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): NSUI workers allegedly hurled abuses at their former vice president, thrashed him in the middle of the road in Jabalpur. The incident is said to be of a fortnight ago, however the video of the fight went viral on social media on Saturday.

According to the information, the former district president assaulted the former state vice president of NSUI.

In the video, it can be seen that former district president Sagar Shukla along with his colleagues, former state vice president of NSUI, Saurabh Shukla and his fellow. They stopped the car in the middle of the road and then beat up with a baseball stick and slapped him.

It is said that the controversy took place regarding the post in NSUI. The video is said to be of 20 days old.

