MP Vulture Count Likely To Increase, Census Report Later This Week

MP Vulture Count Likely To Increase, Census Report Later Week |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As some divisions have not yet shared the final figures of vulture, the statewide vulture census could not be released on Monday.

The Van Vihar director Padmapriya Balakrishnan, who is heading the statewide vulture census, while speaking to Free Press, said that the census report will be released in a couple of days. She hoped that vulture numbers were likely to increase in comparison to the last census report. The three-day vulture census work concluded on Sunday.

As per the previous vulture census, Madhya Pradesh was home to around 9000 plus vultures of different varieties. This time, the vulture number is likely to cross the mark of 10,000.

It is learnt that Bhopal division has not yet submitted the final figure. Similarly other divisions including Katni have also not handed over the census report.

Notably, vultures of seven varieties including Long Billed Vulture, Eurasian vulture, Egyptian vulture and others are found in Madhya Pradesh.

“ There are 56 divisions and of them, Bhopal, Katni and some other divisions have not given the vulture counting figures,” said the sources.