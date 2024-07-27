MP: Vivek Tankha Criticises Indore HC Judgment On RSS & Discusses SC Ruling On Kanwan Yatra

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Advocate Vivek Tankha criticised the recent Indore High Court judgment regarding RSS, stating that some aspects of the judgment were unnecessary.

He noted that the court did not lift the ban on RSS, which was separated by the government, and suggested that the case could have been resolved quickly. Tankha pointed out that the judgment seemed to reflect personal views of the judges, despite the Supreme Court's stance that judges should avoid personal comments in their orders.

He added that RSS should now clarify its lack of connection with BJP and provide an affidavit, although he doubts the public will trust this assurance. Tankha also highlighted that in his experience, RSS has supported BJP in elections.

Regarding the Supreme Court's ruling on the nameplate controversy during the Kanwan Yatra, Tankha described the decision as a milestone for the constitution. He emphasised that hygiene and quality of food should be prioritized over caste, as ensuring good food is more important than religious affiliations. He underscored that humanity should be the top priority, a principle he believes is lacking in many places globally.