 MP: Vivek Tankha Criticises Indore HC Judgment On RSS & Discusses SC Ruling On Kanwan Yatra
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Vivek Tankha Criticises Indore HC Judgment On RSS & Discusses SC Ruling On Kanwan Yatra

MP: Vivek Tankha Criticises Indore HC Judgment On RSS & Discusses SC Ruling On Kanwan Yatra

Tankha also highlighted that in his experience, RSS has supported BJP in elections.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 07:29 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Advocate Vivek Tankha criticised the recent Indore High Court judgment regarding RSS, stating that some aspects of the judgment were unnecessary.

He noted that the court did not lift the ban on RSS, which was separated by the government, and suggested that the case could have been resolved quickly. Tankha pointed out that the judgment seemed to reflect personal views of the judges, despite the Supreme Court's stance that judges should avoid personal comments in their orders.

Read Also
MP: Seoni Pandit Performs Traditional Indian Wedding Online For Canadian Couple, Visuals Surface
article-image

He added that RSS should now clarify its lack of connection with BJP and provide an affidavit, although he doubts the public will trust this assurance. Tankha also highlighted that in his experience, RSS has supported BJP in elections.

Read Also
Absence Of UP, MP's Name In Budget Doesn't Mean Funds Weren't Allocated: Union Minister L Murugan
article-image

Regarding the Supreme Court's ruling on the nameplate controversy during the Kanwan Yatra, Tankha described the decision as a milestone for the constitution. He emphasised that hygiene and quality of food should be prioritized over caste, as ensuring good food is more important than religious affiliations. He underscored that humanity should be the top priority, a principle he believes is lacking in many places globally.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Vivek Tankha Criticises Indore HC Judgment On RSS & Discusses SC Ruling On Kanwan Yatra

MP: Vivek Tankha Criticises Indore HC Judgment On RSS & Discusses SC Ruling On Kanwan Yatra

MP: Seoni Pandit Performs Traditional Indian Wedding Online For Canadian Couple, Visuals Surface

MP: Seoni Pandit Performs Traditional Indian Wedding Online For Canadian Couple, Visuals Surface

VIDEO: One Dead, Two In Coma After Bike Falls Into Open Sewage Chamber Due To Lack Of Street Light...

VIDEO: One Dead, Two In Coma After Bike Falls Into Open Sewage Chamber Due To Lack Of Street Light...

MP July 27 Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Expected In State From July 28; Orange Alert In Bhopal,...

MP July 27 Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Expected In State From July 28; Orange Alert In Bhopal,...

Absence Of UP, MP's Name In Budget Doesn't Mean Funds Weren't Allocated: Union Minister L Murugan

Absence Of UP, MP's Name In Budget Doesn't Mean Funds Weren't Allocated: Union Minister L Murugan