 MP: Seoni Pandit Performs Traditional Indian Wedding Online For Canadian Couple, Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Seoni Pandit Performs Traditional Indian Wedding Online For Canadian Couple, Visuals Surface

MP: Seoni Pandit Performs Traditional Indian Wedding Online For Canadian Couple, Visuals Surface

The whole ceremony was recorded in a video, which is circulating widely on social media.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 07:09 PM IST
article-image

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): In a unique event, a Pandit from Seoni conducted a complete Indian wedding ceremony online for a couple living in Canada on Saturday. The whole ceremony was recorded in a video, which is circulating widely on social media.

Read Also
Shravan Special: Know All 12 Sacred Jyotirlingas & Their Spiritual Significance
article-image

The Pandit Rajendra Pandey from Barapathar Colony in Seoni city conducted the complete wedding ceremony online for a couple living in Canada. The video of this ceremony has gone viral on social media.

According to information, Pandit Pandey shared that the groom’s family in Canada was very eager to have their wedding according to Indian traditions. The wedding took place in Toronto, Canada, with all the traditional rituals followed.

Read Also
MP July 27 Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Expected In State From July 28; Orange Alert In Bhopal,...
article-image

Pandey explained that a family from Barapathar had a son working in America. Due to his busy schedule, he was unable to travel to India. The family had already finalized a bride and arranged the marriage, but they couldn’t come to India for the ceremony.

Therefore, the family decided to have the wedding conducted online.

With this innovative approach, the wedding was successfully completed, blending traditional Indian rituals with modern technology.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Vivek Tankha Criticises Indore HC Judgment On RSS & Discusses SC Ruling On Kanwan Yatra

MP: Vivek Tankha Criticises Indore HC Judgment On RSS & Discusses SC Ruling On Kanwan Yatra

MP: Seoni Pandit Performs Traditional Indian Wedding Online For Canadian Couple, Visuals Surface

MP: Seoni Pandit Performs Traditional Indian Wedding Online For Canadian Couple, Visuals Surface

VIDEO: One Dead, Two In Coma After Bike Falls Into Open Sewage Chamber Due To Lack Of Street Light...

VIDEO: One Dead, Two In Coma After Bike Falls Into Open Sewage Chamber Due To Lack Of Street Light...

MP July 27 Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Expected In State From July 28; Orange Alert In Bhopal,...

MP July 27 Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Expected In State From July 28; Orange Alert In Bhopal,...

Absence Of UP, MP's Name In Budget Doesn't Mean Funds Weren't Allocated: Union Minister L Murugan

Absence Of UP, MP's Name In Budget Doesn't Mean Funds Weren't Allocated: Union Minister L Murugan