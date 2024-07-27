MP: Seoni Pandit Performs Traditional Indian Wedding Online For Canadian Couple, Visuals Surface

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): In a unique event, a Pandit from Seoni conducted a complete Indian wedding ceremony online for a couple living in Canada on Saturday. The whole ceremony was recorded in a video, which is circulating widely on social media.

The Pandit Rajendra Pandey from Barapathar Colony in Seoni city conducted the complete wedding ceremony online for a couple living in Canada. The video of this ceremony has gone viral on social media.

According to information, Pandit Pandey shared that the groom’s family in Canada was very eager to have their wedding according to Indian traditions. The wedding took place in Toronto, Canada, with all the traditional rituals followed.

Pandey explained that a family from Barapathar had a son working in America. Due to his busy schedule, he was unable to travel to India. The family had already finalized a bride and arranged the marriage, but they couldn’t come to India for the ceremony.

Therefore, the family decided to have the wedding conducted online.

With this innovative approach, the wedding was successfully completed, blending traditional Indian rituals with modern technology.