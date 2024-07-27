MP July 27 Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Expected In State From July 28; Orange Alert In Bhopal, Vidisha & Indore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The rain keeps pouring down in state, and Bhopal woke up to heavy showers starting at 7 AM on Saturday.

Senior weather scientist mentioned that monsoon activities might slow down temporarily, but heavy rains are expected to start again on July 28. Northern parts of the state can expect more heavy rain on July 29 and 30.

The weather department has put out an orange alert for Vidisha, Raisen, Harda, Betul, Jabalpur, and Balaghat, warning of more heavy rain. Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and 18 other districts are also on high alert for heavy downpours.

On Friday, 18 districts got soaked. In Panna, the Nirankar river swept away a Bolero vehicle, but thankfully, the driver managed to jump out just in time. Vidisha's Betwa riverbanks saw temples submerged, and water was flowing three feet over a bridge, cutting off several villages.

The monsoon made its entry into Madhya Pradesh on June 21, and it hasn’t stopped raining since. For the past week, many districts have been hit hard by heavy rains, and this wet weather is expected to stick around for the next two days.

A senior scientist at IMD Bhopal, shared that the monsoon trough line is currently passing through parts of the state. Plus, a cyclonic circulation has turned into a low-pressure area, causing these intense rainstorms.

Previously..

Friday saw flood-like conditions across the state. Heavy rains hit Bhopal, Guna, and Vidisha early in the morning. Vidisha streets were under two feet of water, and rivers and streams in Raisen overflowed, cutting off Bari from Raisen. In Prithvipur, Niwari, a house collapsed, trapping a family inside. Sadly, the woman and one child were seriously injured.

Raisen recorded the most rainfall with 3.3 inches, followed by Narmadapuram with over 2.1 inches. Other places like Pachmarhi, Bhopal-Naugaon, Chhindwara, Ujjain, Dhar, Ratlam, Mandla, Guna, Malajkhand, Betul, Indore, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Satna, and Sidhi also saw significant rainfall. Bhopal's Upper Lake saw its water level rise by half a foot, reaching 1663.80 feet.

Continuous rain over the last 10 days has filled up dams and lakes. In the last 24 hours, water levels in Sehore's Kolar Dam, Shahdol's Bansagar Dam, Jabalpur's Bargi Dam, Khandwa's Indira Sagar Dam, Narmadapuram's Tawa Dam, Bhopal's Kaliyasot Dam, Rajgarh's Mohanpura Dam, and Kundaliya Dam have risen by 1 to 3 feet. Bhopal's Upper Lake is now only 3.5 feet away from being full.