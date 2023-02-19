MP Vikas Yatra: CM takes report from ministers,asks to address issues pointed by public 

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative Image

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Reviewing the Vikas Yatra being taken out across Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday asked his ministers to look into the issues pointed out by people during the yatra and address them at the earliest. Chouhan also shared some tips to make Vikas Yatra impressive and ensure that all beneficiaries get the best out of it.

Meanwhile, sources said that the chief minister also asked his cabinet colleagues to improve their field working and insisted on ensuring that there was no communication gap.

In a veiled warning, the chief minister has told the ministers that if their performance was not found satisfactory then the changes would surely be on the cards, the sources added.

Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra, later while interacting with media persons, said that all ministers gave reports of their district and incharge districts.

The whole atmosphere is all charged up positively as MLAs and MPs are all reaching out to people during the yatras with schemes and the beneficiaries are enrolled in the schemes being launched for them, said the home minister.

Notably, the state government with BJP organisation is taking out Vikas Yatra to provide benefits of certain identified schemes to those people who have been left out in the previous attempts. Their names are being connected in the list and benefits of schemes are being ensured to them.

Cabinet expansion murmurs: Amid the Vikas Yatra, murmurs of possible expansion of Shivraj cabinet is also creating ripples in the corridors of power as not enough time is left for the upcoming assembly elections.

As of now, four ministerial posts are lying vacant. Apart from this, a few ministers who have not performed well may have to step down when the Cabinet expansion takes place in the coming time. As of now, no one knows exactly when that would happen.

