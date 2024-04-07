MP: Veera Reaches Near Narela Village In Morena

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The wandering female cheetah Veera has reached near Narela village of Jora tehsil in Morena district.

A dedicated team of the Kuno National Park is keeping a close watch on her movement. It was two days ago that she had killed a goat and since then no kill has been made by her.

A member of the tracking team told Free Press on anonymity that if she does not kill in two days then a goat will be purchased and will be provided to her as meal. Earlier also, the same kind of arrangements have been done to satiate her hunger.

In the meantime, her presence near the village has generated a curiosity among the villagers and many are not missing the chance to shoot her video or click her picture on their mobile phones.

One of the forest officials said that during the night, Veera comes near to the village and when there is cacophony of villagers during the morning, she beats the hasty retreat to the nearby shrubs.

The team is making all efforts that villagers shall not reach near Veera. The team members are following her movements through a tracking device.

Meanwhile, the villagers are trying to ensure their security by leaving home only after having a stick in their hands.

One of the forest officials said that Narela is not having a good jungle and nor there is enough prey base.

When contacted, field director of Kuno National Park Uttam Kumar Sharma said that movement of Veera is being watched and so far no decision has been taken to bring her back.