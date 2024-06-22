MP: Veera Rana To Become Next State Election Commissioner, Rajora To Get Position Of CS

Veera Rana |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The government is getting ready to appoint Chief Secretary Veera Rana the next state election commissioner (SEC).

The present SEC BP Singh is retiring on June 30. The government is set to appoint Rana in his place.

As Rana has been given an extension of service, she will be in office till September 30, so the government wants to appoint her SEC before the end of her tenure.

As Rana is going to become SEC, additional chief secretary of the Water Resources Department and CM secretariat Rajesh Rajora is sure to get the position of CS.

During his trip to Delhi, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav got the central leadership's nod to appoint CS. According to sources, both the orders will soon be issued.

Yadav went to Delhi to discuss a bunch of important political and administrative issues with the party's central leadership.

According to sources, Yadav has been given a free hand to make administrative changes on his own.

The government has to take a decision on the appointment of DGP, too. But it is in a dilemma over who should be given the charge of DGP.

Senior IPS officers Ajay Sharma and GP Singh are aspiring for the top job. Sources further said a decision on the issue would soon be taken.