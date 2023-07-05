MP Urination Case: Accused BJP Leader Pravesh Shukla's Mom Falls Unconscious As Bulldozers Run Over Her Son's Home

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Accused BJP leader Pravesh Shukla's mother fell unconscious as bulldozer ran over her son's illegal properties and home in Sidhi on Wednesday evening. A few hours ago, on Wednesday morning, Madhya Pradesh Home minister Narottam Mishra had ordered demolition following a huge public outcry over a viral video showing Shukla urinating on a tribal man's face in Sidhi.
The video drew severe criticism from across the political parties. Netizens termed the incident 'shameful' and 'disgusting', demanding stringent punishment against the accused.
Seeing strong reactions from the public, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered immediate arrest under National Security Act. Within hours of the CM's order, Sidhi Police nabbed Pravesh Shukla on Tuesday night.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)