MP Updates: Metro Rail Corporation To Write To CS Defending Its Project Design; MPHC Issues Arrest Warrants Against Dhar Collector, Ex-District Panchayat CEO

Metro Rail Corporation To Write To CS Defending Its Project Design

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After newly-appointed chief secretary Arun Jain raised eyebrow on the Metro design at two places—Aishbagh and Gayatri temple—and aired the view that the guilty officials shall be punished, the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation is all set to communicate him through the letter that the design is in alignment with the project and is not faulty.

Sources in the Metro Corporation said as far as objection that the PWD bridge is touching the Metro flyover in Aishbagh then it is not the fault of Metro design rather it is the PWD, which took NOC from Metro Corporation for certain areas and later altered its design. This matter has even reached the PWD minister and he is working to resolve the issue.

MPHC Issues Arrest Warrants Against Dhar Collector, Ex-District Panchayat CEO

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a stringent action, the Indore bench of the MP High Court issued arrest warrants against Dhar collector Priyank Mishra and former district panchayat CEO Shringar Srivastava (currently serving as Ratlam district panchayat CEO).

This action stems from a case involving an employment assistant from Nalcha village, Mithun Chauhan, who was dismissed from service for alleged misconduct due to his absence on February 25, 2017, which he attributed to illness.

According to advocate Prasanna Bhatnagar, a petition was filed in the High Court in 2019 challenging the dismissal order. On August 22, 2023, the court ordered his reinstatement along with 50 per cent of his salary. However, the situation escalated when the government's appeal against this order was dismissed on August 4, 2024, with the court mandating compliance by September 20, 2024.

Despite these orders, both officials failed to comply, leading to a subsequent order from the High Court on October 4, 2024, for their appearance. Their absence from the court prompted the issuance of the arrest warrants against the officers.