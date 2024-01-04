MP Updates: Deepak Kumar Saxena Replaces Saurabh Kumar As Jabalpur Collector

Left: Saurabh Kumar Suman, Right: Deepak Kumar Saxena |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): IAS Officer Deepak Kumar Saxena has been appointed as the new Collector of Jabalpur on Thursday, as part of the recent administrative changes initiated by Dr Mohan Yadav's government in Madhya Pradesh. He has replaced Saurabh Kumar Suman.

Deepak Kumar Saxena, previously served as the Director of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection. Meanwhile, Saurabh Kumar Suman has been appointed to the position of Additional Secretary in the ministry.

Following the directives of MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, significant administrative reshuffling is underway in Madhya Pradesh. The recent Cabinet meeting in Jabalpur resulted in the removal of Collector Saurabh Kumar Suman, who has now been replaced by Deepak Kumar Saxena.

Yadav Relieves Shajapur Collector

On Wednesday Yadav relieved Shajapur Collector Kishore Kanyal of his duties, following the circulation of a viral video depicting the collector's inappropriate behavior towards protesting truck drivers.

Expressing serious concerns over Kanyal's use of offensive language, the Chief Minister emphasized that his government is committed to serving the poor and marginalized communities in Madhya Pradesh. He assured that the sentiments and efforts of all individuals will be valued. Furthermore, the CM underscored that, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the government is dedicated to the welfare of the underprivileged.