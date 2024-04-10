MP: Unseasonal Rainfall Posing Risk Of Damage At Wheat Purchasing Centers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unseasonal rain has given jitters to farmers waiting for their turn to sell wheat crop at purchasing centres in different parts of the state.

Sundry places in state have been receiving rain for the last two to three days posing a threat to sacks full of wheat lying in open. In absence of any cover, these sacks are bound to get soaked in rainwater thus causing a huge financial loss to farmers.

This year, state has reported a bumper production of wheat. Farmers are heading to purchasing centres in large numbers with wheat-laden tractor trolley. Many of them have queued up outside these centres eagerly waiting for their turn to sell produce.

Pranth Pramukh of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Rahul Dhoot told Free Press that daily purchasing quota fixed by state government has let farmers in a bind.

A purchasing centre has a slot limit of 1,000 quintal, he said and added that if 4,000 quintal wheat arrives at a centre, then the remaining 3,000 quintal would have to wait for following days to sell their produce.

“In this scenario, rain has only aggravated the problems of farmer,” claimed. Though most farmers carried polythene cover but it was insufficient to save their produce in wake of rain accompanied by gusty wings.

Another problem is that in absence of transport challan, owners refused to allow wheat into their warehouses. Hence, wheat kept in open too were exposed to rain thus hitting the farmers once again.

Raisen farmer Subhash said that peasants were arriving at purchasing centres in a large number and were covering their tractor-trolley laden with wheat with polythene but the arrangements were unable to safeguard the produce from gusty winds accompanying rain.