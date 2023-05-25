MP: Two girls drown while bathing in Chhatarpur lake, one dead

Representative image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two girls drowned while taking bath in nearby lake in Chandla of Chhatarpur district on Thursday morning. While one died, the other is said to be critical.

As per Nai Dunia report, the two girls aged 6 and 9 years went to the lake for a bath on Thursday morning. Due to high water pressure, they slipped and fell down. When children standing nearby saw, they raised the alarm. Villagers rushed to the spot and dived in to rescue them. They took them to the hospital.

While the doctors declared the 9-year-old 'brought dead', the 6-year-old is undergoing treatment and her condition is said to be critical. Further investigation is underway.