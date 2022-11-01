e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Tremors of 4.3 magnitude earthquake felt at Jabalpur

MP: Tremors of 4.3 magnitude earthquake felt at Jabalpur

The epicenter of the earthquake is said to be 35 kilometers away from the city.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Representative image |
Follow us on

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Tremors of an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 were felt at 08:43 IST on Tuesday morning in Jabalpur. Panagar and areas around the Jabalpur Medical College were the most affected.

The epicenter of the earthquake is said to be 35 kilometers away from the city. Tremors of the earthquake were also felt at Patan and some nearby areas.

From the official site of NCS.

From the official site of NCS. |

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometres. NCS has alerted the State Disaster Response Force and concerned authorities in Dindori, Mandla, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Anuppur and Umaria.

More details awaited.

Read Also
Watch: 'Welcome speech' leads to a clash of doctors during IMA's annual meeting in Jabalpur
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Gwalior: Man booked for killing friend over monetary dispute

Gwalior: Man booked for killing friend over monetary dispute

MP: HC tells Damoh collector to remove encroachments on govt land

MP: HC tells Damoh collector to remove encroachments on govt land

MP: Tremors of 4.3 magnitude earthquake felt at Jabalpur

MP: Tremors of 4.3 magnitude earthquake felt at Jabalpur

Bhopal: Learning is fun in this school

Bhopal: Learning is fun in this school

Bhopal: 1980 batch students hold reunion party

Bhopal: 1980 batch students hold reunion party