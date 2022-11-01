MP: Tremors of 4.3 magnitude earthquake felt at Jabalpur

Representative image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Tremors of an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 were felt at 08:43 IST on Tuesday morning in Jabalpur. Panagar and areas around the Jabalpur Medical College were the most affected.

The epicenter of the earthquake is said to be 35 kilometers away from the city. Tremors of the earthquake were also felt at Patan and some nearby areas.

From the official site of NCS. |

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometres. NCS has alerted the State Disaster Response Force and concerned authorities in Dindori, Mandla, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Anuppur and Umaria.

More details awaited.