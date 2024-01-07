MP: Tiger Count In Panna Reserve In 2 Phases

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panna Tiger Reserve officials will start work to count tigers and they prey base from January 7. The camera traps will capture the movements of tigers whose population is on the rise.

Panna Tiger Reserve director Brajendra Jha told Free Press that feline count would take place in two phases. Keeping in view, the limited availability of cameras, it has been decided to hold counting in two phases.

In first phase, cameras will be placed in selected areas. The remaining part of the reserve will be covered in the second phase.

“We have 581 spots where cameras will be placed. About 510 cameras will be placed at 208 identified places in first phase. The second phase will cover 276 points. At one point, two cameras will be installed. About 555 cameras will be needed,” he said.

Panna Tiger Reserve is the example of revival of tiger population. Decades back, it was left with no tiger and poaching was one of the reasons behind their disappearance. But later efforts were made to revive the population of tigers in Panna Tiger Reserve has a sizeable number of tigers. The last national level tiger census has indicated that Panna Tiger Reserve had 55 adult tigers.

Sources said counting to start in Panna Tiger Reserve from Sunday will be different from the national level tiger census. The national level tiger census has four stages.