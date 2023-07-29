MP: Three Youngsters Go Missing Missing After Being Swept Away In Banas River

MP: Three Youngsters Go Missing After Being Swept Away In Banas River | Representative Picture

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Three youngsters went missing after being swept away in the Banas river in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

Six friends, aged between 15-20 years, had gone to the riverbank for a picnic and were swept off as the water level suddenly rose, said Beohari police station in-charge Mohammed Sagir.

Three of them saved themselves by holding onto a tree while three others were missing and search is on, he said.

