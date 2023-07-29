 MP: Three Youngsters Go Missing Missing After Being Swept Away In Banas River
Three of them saved themselves by holding onto a tree while three others were missing and search is on.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Three youngsters went missing after being swept away in the Banas river in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

Six friends, aged between 15-20 years, had gone to the riverbank for a picnic and were swept off as the water level suddenly rose, said Beohari police station in-charge Mohammed Sagir.

Three of them saved themselves by holding onto a tree while three others were missing and search is on, he said.

article-image

