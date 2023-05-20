 MP: Three more Cheetahs released into Kuno National Park's open forest
The recent release included one female cheetah named Gamini, along with two male cheetahs named Vayu and Agni.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
File Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Three more cheetahs have been successfully released into the open forest of Kuno National Park, on Friday evening.

These include one female Cheetah named Gamini, along with two males--Vayu and Agni.

article-image
article-image

The decision to introduce a total of five Cheetahs, comprising three females and two males, aims to establish a sustainable population of these majestic big cats in the park. However, due to Pawan Cheetah's tendency to venture outside of Kuno National Park, he has been temporarily placed back in the enclosure for the safety of the animal and the surrounding community.

article-image

DFO Prakash Kumar Verma confirmed the successful release of the three cheetahs on Friday evening. With this positive step towards wildlife preservation, officials are now planning to release the remaining two cheetahs into the open forest in the near future.

The introduction of cheetahs into Kuno National Park marks a crucial milestone in the ongoing efforts to reintroduce these endangered species into their natural habitat. Cheetahs, known for their incredible speed and grace, play a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance of the ecosystem.

The increase in cheetah population in the open forest of Kuno National Park brings hope for the revival of this endangered species in India.

By expanding the cheetah population, authorities are taking a proactive stance in safeguarding these iconic animals for future generations.

