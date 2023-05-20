Bhopal: Summer camp for police personnel children in state

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The month-long summer camp specially for the children of police personnel has been organised in every district in the state. In these camps, more than 11,000 students are taking part.

At a recent meeting, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had asked the officials to spare time for their children and also organise programmes for them. Keeping chief minister’s advice in view, the DGP issued orders to organise camps for the children.

In all, 38 activities are being organised at the summer camp. They include football, basketball, volleyball, badminton, kabaddi, kockey, karate, computer and maths class, spoken English, theatre, cooking, tailoring and fun games.