 Bhopal: Summer camp for police personnel children in state
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Summer camp for police personnel children in state

Bhopal: Summer camp for police personnel children in state

At a recent meeting, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had asked the officials to spare time for their children and also organise programmes for them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 05:33 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The month-long summer camp specially for the children of police personnel has been organised in every district in the state. In these camps, more than 11,000 students are taking part.

At a recent meeting, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had asked the officials to spare time for their children and also organise programmes for them. Keeping chief minister’s advice in view, the DGP issued orders to organise camps for the children.

In all, 38 activities are being organised at the summer camp. They include football, basketball, volleyball, badminton, kabaddi, kockey, karate, computer and maths class, spoken English, theatre, cooking, tailoring and fun games.

Read Also
Bhopal: RBI’s move to withdraw Rs 2000 currency notes evokes mixed response
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Summer camp for police personnel children in state

Bhopal: Summer camp for police personnel children in state

Bhopal: RBI’s move to withdraw Rs 2000 currency notes evokes mixed response

Bhopal: RBI’s move to withdraw Rs 2000 currency notes evokes mixed response

Bhopal: No trace of international terror funding so far in Hizb-Ut-Tahrir case

Bhopal: No trace of international terror funding so far in Hizb-Ut-Tahrir case

Bhopal: Special ATS court extends police remand of 10 Hizb-Ut-Tahrir activists till May 24, sends...

Bhopal: Special ATS court extends police remand of 10 Hizb-Ut-Tahrir activists till May 24, sends...

Bhopal: There are still many arrows in Mama’s quiver, says chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: There are still many arrows in Mama’s quiver, says chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan