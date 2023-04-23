Bhopal: B.Sc student in Sheopur blew himself up bursting firecracker in mouth, dies; no suicide note from the spot

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A B.Sc student, who was undergoing treatment for mental illness, took a bizarre route to end his life in Sheopur city on Sunday. The 24-year-old man blew himself up by bursting a firecracker in his mouth on Sunday morning, said police.

Investigating officer Ravindra Singh Sengar told Free Press that the 24-year-old deceased Golu Prajapati was a B.Sc final year student and was undergoing treatment for mental illness.

Around 8am on Sunday, Golu’s family members and neighbors rushed to his bathroom after hearing a loud explosion. The bathroom was locked from inside. The family members broke open the door and found Golu in a pool of blood. They rushed him to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

The police said that because of the explosion, the face of the victim was badly disfigured. His jaw bone, and neck were also severely damaged.

Police said that a few days back, there was a function in the house and crackers were also purchased to celebrate the occasion. The victim had taken one of the crackers and used it to end his life. His family told police that Golu was undergoing treatment for mental illness. Police did not find any suicide note from the spot. After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family for the last rites. The police have registered the case and have started the investigations.