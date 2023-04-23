Bhopal: Teen held for rape of four-year-old girl in Kolar

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a teenage boy for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-and-a-half-year girl in an area under Kolar police Station on Sunday. Kolar police station house officer (SHO), Jai Singh said that the girl is a daughter of daily wage labourers who resided in the area. On Sunday morning, around 10 am, a 17-year-old boy, who resided adjacent to the girl’s house, lured her into giving her chocolate, while she was playing outside.

The boy took the child to a deserted location in Kolar and allegedly sexually violated her. He fled after committing the crime, while the girl reached her home crying and narrated the incident to her mother.

The girl’s family then approached the Kolar police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police swung into action and began looking for the accused, who was found hiding in a hut in the locality where he used to reside. The accused was taken into custody thereafter, while the girl was referred to a hospital for medical check-up, SHO Singh said.