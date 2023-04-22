Bhopal: Cops rescue woman held captive by hubby, in-laws

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Shyamala Hills police have rescued a married woman and her brother who had been held captive by her husband and in-laws in Shyamala Hills, the police said.

The police added that the accused were mounting pressure on woman to sign a paper, which read, “She was not harassed by anyone at her in-laws’ house”. When she did not comply, she was held captive.

Shyamala Hills police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Yadav said that the victim woman Kamalini Agrawal (29) had been married to Abhishek Agrawal some time ago. Later, Agrawal and his kin had begun harassing Kamalni for dowry, regarding which Kamalini had informed her parents residing in Rewa.

On Thursday, Kamalini’s brother Saurabh called up Agrawal and asked him to let her sister leave from Bhopal from Rewa. When he reached their residence in Shyamala Hills on Friday, he discovered that his sister Kamalini had been held captive by Agrawal and his kin. They had also prepared a paper which read, “I have not been harassed by anyone at my in-laws’ house and am voluntarily leaving the house”. They had demanded Kamalini to sign the paper, which she did not comply after which they held her captive. Saurabh was held captive by the family too, the cops added.

Kamalini however, managed to send a message to her father and apprise him of the incident, after which Shyamala Hills police were informed, who rescued her and her brother. The police have also registered a case against the accused family, SHO Yadav said.