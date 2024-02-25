MP: Suspicious Object Found At RSS Office In Bhind, Bomb Suspected | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A night of alarm ensued on Saturday at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office located in the residential colony of Hanuman Bajariya in Bhind, as a hand grenade-like object was discovered. Upon receiving information from volunteer Ram Mohan, who oversees the office, a team reached the spot and seized the object, placing it in the police station. However, no information has been provided regarding the nature of the object.

Not an active bomb

According to ASP Asit Yadav, the suspicious object is under investigation. According to sources, Ram Mohan had observed children playing with the suspicious object in the office premises at the place of conducting flag hoisting on Friday evening. Assuming it to be related to the office, he kept it secured within the premises. Later, he forgot about it. When it came to his mind on Saturday evening and he showed it to someone, concerns arose about it potentially being a bomb. Promptly, the police were informed.

BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwah reached the spot | FP Photo

BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwah, ASP Asit Yadav, TI Kotwali Praveen Chauhan, and Dog Squad arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. Later, it was taken to the police station directly instead of summoning the bomb disposal squad to the site, suggesting that it may not be an active bomb.