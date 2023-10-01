MP: Students Urged To Follow Ideals Of Gandhi, Shastri In Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The students and teachers of Mithi Gobindram Public School celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on Saturday.

The purpose of the event was to acquaint the students with the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri.

Siddh Bhau Ji gave best wishes to the students on the birth anniversary the two great sons of India.

He appealed to the students to follow their ideals of plain living and high thinking.

Principal of the school Ajay Bahadur Singh said Mahatma Gandhi is known for his words and deeds.

Shastri is also known for his simplicity, honesty, hard work and discipline, Singh said, adding that he became the Prime Minister for his great actions.

A few teachers of the school presented the famous Bhajan, ‘vaishnavjan to tenekahiye,’ on the occasion.

The students were also shown the air show of the Indian Air Force from 10am to 11:30am.

