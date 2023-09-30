Bhopal: Minor Raped By Social Media Buddy, Accused Flees

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old school student was raped by a man she befriended on social media three months back. The accused is on the run. Aishbag police station house officer (SHO) Ashish Sapre told Free Press she befriended a man named Vishal Sen on social media three months back. Sen called her two-and-a-half months back to meet him. He took her to his house where he allegedly raped her.

When the survivor protested, Sen promised to marry her as soon as she attains adulthood. He then began exploiting her sexually on a regular basis and also used to ask her for money. Whenever she refused, he used to threaten that he would circulate her obscene videos he recorded during the act.

Later, when the survivor girl’s kin realised that money was being stolen from the house, they counselled her and she narrated her ordeal. The police were informed who registered a rape case against Sen. Efforts are underway to arrest him.

