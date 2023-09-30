 Rape Convict Serving Imprisonment Dies In Bhopal
Rape Convict Serving Imprisonment Dies In Bhopal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A rape convict from Rajgarh district, who had been serving imprisonment at Narsingarh sub jail, died in Bhopal on Saturday, jail officials said.

Officials added that the accused tried to flee and had got injured in the bid. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Special divisional officer of police (SDOP) Upendra Bhati told Free Press that the man who died was Raju Verma (21). He had been sentenced to jail term for raping a woman in 2022.

He was serving imprisonment at Narsingarh sub jail and tried to flee from there on Friday. As he jumped over the wall to flee, he received severe injuries on his hands and head and was referred to Hamidia hospital in Bhopal for treatment. On Saturday, he died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

