MP: Students present folk songs during Ganesh festival In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Folk songs, devotional songs, and aarti were held at Samaritans school, during Ganesh festival on Tuesday.

Teachers from all branches of the school, including Narmadapuram, Makhan Nagar, Sohagpur, Pipariya, Itarsi and Baya presented folk songs and bhajans in the program. Participants presented Bhajans and folk songs in Bundeli, Maithili, Gujarati and Marathi language.

Later, the organisation’s director Ashutosh Sharma, gave away awards to the winners.

Ganesh idols, installed in all schools, were also presented at the event which concluded with Maha Aarti.

Kesariya Garba festival 2023 to be dedicated to women power

Kesariya Garba Festival, scheduled for October 22, 23, and 24 will be dedicated to women.

A meeting of committee members was held at Agnihotri Garden, where it was decided that this year's Kesariya Garba festival will be dedicated to women.

Except for committee members, no men will be permitted into the arena of the festival.

Free Garba training camps will be held at Agnihotri Garden from October 10 to October 20.

Various responsibilities were assigned to the committee members for preparation of the Garba festival. Women and girls will be allowed to wear traditional attire.

The event's social media partner is Namaste Narmadapuram (Admin Tanmay Karaiya). The meeting was primarily attended by committee members, including Sanjeev Mishra, Vandan Dubey, Preeti Singh Chauhan, Sushita Chauhan, Harsha Malviya, Saloni Choure, Satish Billor, Vijendra Rajput, Swadesh Saini, Atul Joshi and other committee members."

Flag march held

A flag march was taken in the city on Wednesday. It passed through Satrasta, Jaistambh chowk, Sarafa Chowk, Amar Chowk and other places.

The march, taken out to give a message of peace to the citizens during the festivals, ended at Kotwali.

Superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh, additional superintendent of police Asutosh Mishra, sub-divisional officer of police Parag Saini, DSP (traffic), police inspectors and other police officials took part in the march.

