Bhopal: BJP Set To Deny Tickets To Ministers, MLAs After Fielding MPs In State Polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has planned to rule out tickets to several ministers and legislators after fielding Members of Parliament in the assembly election.

There is resentment among voters against several ministers and legislators in their constituencies. Therefore, the party is planning not to give tickets to such legislators.

The BJP has already denied tickets to three legislators – Jalam Singh Patel from Narsinghpur, Kedar Shukla from Sidhi and Narayan Tripathi from Maihar.

It is sure that many legislators and ministers will be denied tickets in the coming days.

Among the ministers – Yoshodhara Raje Scindia from Shivpuri, Prem Singh Patel from Barwani, Mahendra Singh Sisodia from Bamhori, Bharat Singh Kushwaha from Gwalior (rural), Ramkhelawan Patel from Amarpatan, Brajendra Singh Yadav from Mungawali and OPS Bhadoria from Mehgaon – may not be given tickets.

Besides a large number of legislators may not be given tickets, but the leadership is mulling over whether the denial of tickets to such a large number of legislators will damage the party in the election.

Among the legislators who may be denied tickets are Sitaram Adiwasi (Vijaipur), Raksha Sironia (Bhander), Gopilal Jatav (Guna), Mahesh Rai (Bina), Rajesh Prajapati (Chandla), Prahlad Lodhi (Pawai), Nagendra Singh (Nagaud), Vikram Singh (Rampur Baghelan), KP Tripathi (Semria), Ramlallu Vaish (Singrauli), Sharad Kol (Vyauhari), Rakesh Pal Singh (Kewlari), Sanjay Shah (Timrani), Sitasharan Sharma (Hoshangabad), Umakant Sharma (Sironj), Rajshri Singh (Shamsabad), Sumitra Kastdekar (Nepanagar), Sulochana Rawat (Jobat), Akash Vijayvargiya (Indore-3), Mahendra Herdia (Indore-5) and Paras Jain (Ujjain North).

The BJP has conducted several surveys and decided to give opportunity to some new leaders in place of the old ones against whom there is resentment among voters.

Nevertheless, the legislators, against whom there is anti-incumbency but the party does not have better candidates, will be fielded in the election.

