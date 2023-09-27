Bhopal: Car Mows Down Farmer On VIP Road

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A car rushing at a high speed mowed down a farmer on VIP road on Tuesday evening, the police said. The man died on the spot, while the errant driver fled from the spot, police added.

Koh-e-fiza police station house officer (SHO) Brijendra Marskole said that the man who lost his life in the incident has been identified as Preetam Singh Ahirwar, a resident of Shahpura. He was a native of Sehore.

His son Karan told the cops Ahirwar had gone to Sehore on Tuesday morning on his bike to sell Soybean. While he was returning in the evening, an unidentified car rammed into him from behind and mowed him down. Ahirwar died on the spot, while the errant car driver fled from there.

The locals rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The police were informed, who rushed to the spot and began investigations. They have registered a case against the driver of the car and have begun searching for him.

Ahirwar’s post-mortem was conducted and his body was handed over to his kin on Wednesday.

