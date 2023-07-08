MP: Student’s Eardrum Damaged After Teacher Beats Him Up In Ganj Badosa

Representative Image

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The eardrum of a student of Model Public School at Imli Chouraha was damaged and a hand broken after a teacher beat him up on Wednesday.

The police registered a case against the teacher concerned and sent the student to the district hospital where he was admitted for two days. The parents of the student Anshul Yadav lodged a case against the teacher at the city police station.

According to Anshul, he studies in class 10. The school timings are from 7:20 am to 11:20 am. On Wednesday, he went to his class at 8am when Samay Sharma was teaching science.

Sharma wanted to know from Anshul whether he could understand anything, he said he had just come to the class, since he got admission on Tuesday. According to Anshul, the teacher then began to hurl abuses at him.

His friend Aditya took to the Ganj Basoda Hospital. On getting information, his parents rushed there. His parents took him to Vidisha hospital, Anshul said.

After Anshul was discharged from the hospital on Friday, his parents complained to the principal Pradeep Rajput about the incident. Rajput said a show-cause notice had been issued to Sharma and a process for further against him was going on.

According to town inspector of the city police station Virendra Chouhan, a case has been registered against Sharma under various sections of the IPC on the complaint of Anshul.

