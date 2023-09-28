MP: Striking Sanitary Workers Urged To Keep City Clean In Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Representative of Mayor Sushil Tiwari held a meeting with the office-bearers of the sanitary workers’ union discussed their demands.

He also appealed to the striking workers to join work for a day on September 28 when the idols of Ganesh would be immersed.

The sanitary workers have struck work urging the government to fulfill their 18-point charter of demands.

He is in support of the demands and the sanitary workers are important not only in the state but also across the country.

This was the reason that Prime Minister Narendra honoured them in Varanasi, besides Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh honoured the sanitary workers at an event organized by Bageshwar Dham Maharaj in Khurai.

The Mayor and the Mayor-in-council sent a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan supporting the just demands of the sanitary workers, Tiwari said.

Whenever Singh visits Sagar, he will appeal to him to work out the demands of the sanitary workers, Tiwari.

He urged the sanitary workers to keep the city clean on September 28 when immersion of the idols of Ganesh will take places so that there might not be any problems for devotees.

The union leaders of the sanitary workers’ union assured Tiwari that they would work on September 28 to keep the city clean.

Lanes cleaned up

A team led by captain Rishank Tiwari and his team cleaned the lanes of Ravishanker ward as part of Cleanliness Fortnight League-2.0 on Wednesday.

Councilor of the ward Suraj Ghoshi also took part in the cleanliness drive which began from Rambagh temple and ended at Mahakali temple.

Tiwari has been engaged as captain of the Cleanliness Fortnight League-2.0.

He said that every citizen should take part in the drive to keep the city clean.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)