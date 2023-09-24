MP: State Govt Scheme Helps 2 Youths From Backward Class Get Jobs In Japan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the help of the ambitious scheme of the Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department to provide employment abroad, two youth from backward classes have got the opportunity to work in Japan. These youth are from small towns of the state.

Saurabh Kumar Vishwakarma of village Rewawankhedi, tehsil Sohagpur of Narmadapuram district and Deendayal Sanodiya of village Machibada of Chaurai tehsil of Chhindwara district have been selected for job in Osaka city of Japan. Imeshig Company Limited has given jobs to these youth at a salary of Rs. 1 lakh per month each.

What is the scheme about?

The Backward Classes and Minorities Department had recently launched this scheme to provide jobs abroad to the backward class youths. Good results of the scheme have started coming to the fore. Saurabh and Deendayal say that after being selected in the scheme, they received quality training in Japanese language at the State Level Employment and Training Centre of Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department, Bhopal. After this they successfully passed the language test conducted by the Government of Japan. Later these youth were trained in special skills as per the demand of the Japanese employer company.

24 out of 30 candidates qualified for language test

In the first phase batch of the scheme, out of 30 candidates 24 candidates have qualified the language test conducted by the Government of Japan. Necessary action is being taken by the department to send these youths to Japan for jobs. There is good employment potential in health care and construction sectors in Japan. Arrangements for training of the youths selected under the scheme have been made by the state government. An innovative scheme for employment of backward class people in foreign countries was started by the department in December-2022.

There is a provision for providing employment abroad along with foreign language training and skill training. The department has made a provision of Rs 50 crore in the departmental budget for the training of 200 persons for the year 2023-24.

