MP: Soldier On Duty Dies Of Heart Attack At Jabalpur Temple

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a sudden turn of events, a 57-year-old soldier deployed at a temple in Jabalpur, suffered heart attack and died on spot on Thursday.
The soldier identified as Ramkumar Barkade, a 57-year-old security personnel deployed on duty at the Budhi Khermai Temple in Jabalpur's Ranital area.
Barkade was on security duty at the temple. On Thursday morning, he suddenly felt very sick, and after a short time, he stopped breathing and died on the spot.
A few moments later, he collapsed on the premises. According to the information, his colleagues and officials rushed him to a nearby medical facility, where doctors confirmed his demise.
There are concerns that Barkade may have suffered a heart attack, leading to his untimely death. The local police conducted the necessary procedures, which included a post-mortem examination, and handed over his body to his family. The reason for Ramkumar Barkade's passing will be confirmed once the post-mortem reports are received.
A few weeks ago, a 40-year-old soldier from Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, Naik Gajendra Singh Katroliya, died of a heart attack in a moving train in Bihar. Despite being posted in Nagaland, his mortal remains reached his native place on Sunday. A guard of honor by the military contingent of Mhow accompanied his last rites on the bank of the Kunda River.