MP: Silver Ornaments Worth Over Rs 1Cr Seized

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the State Surveillance Team (SST), deployed by the Election Commission (EC) near the areas adjacent to the Rajasthan borders, seized more than 671kg of silver ornaments worth over Rs 1 crore, official sources said.

Those who were carrying the ornaments could not produce any papers in support of the ornaments. In charge of SST team Sandeep Parmar stopped a bus coming from Agra.

During the checking, the SST officials found the silver ornaments in more than 20 packets. Four packets had the address of BR Traders at Luhar Gali, Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Two bags, with the address of Ganesh Enterprises, Agra, were filled with small silver chains. There were many such bags as contained silver ornaments. The police said the ornaments were brought for sale in Morena and Gwalior during Diwali.

514 booths identified highly sensitive

Collector Ankit Asthana has identified 180 sensitive and 514 highly sensitive polling booths out of 1,705 centres in the district.

