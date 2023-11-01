Child Abduction in Bhopal: Accused Forged Adoption Certificates to Sell Kids to Couples

Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The doctor and four other accused arrested on charges of child abduction and human trafficking have made a startling revelation to police. The crime branch officials said that on Wednesday during interrogation, accused Shakti Devi, doctor and Archana said they used to forge adoption certificates of kids and would hand them over to other couples for money. The doctor was arrested by crime branch police from Delhi.

DCP (crime) Shrutkirti Somwanshi revealed the name of Ashok, an accomplice of doctor and Shakti Devi, and said no FIR has been registered against him. He is being questioned.

Meanwhile, police have found biological parents of child named Angel (2). Her parents belong to Delhi and have been called to Bhopal for questioning. As per police’s claims, their DNA test will be conducted to ascertain whether they are Angel’s biological parents.

Kotwali police station house officer (SHO) Kashiram Kushwaha said that the children whose names have been mentioned in the forged adoption letters found with Shakti Devi and Archana were being traced. Police cyber cell has been engaged to expedite investigation.

