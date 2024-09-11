MP: Shopkeepers Stage Sit-In Against Rising Incidents Of Burglary

Representative Image |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Resentment is brewing among the shopkeepers of the Lunia area in Sehore city against the police for rising incidents of theft. Burglars have struck at houses in different colonies and shops in the Lunia area.

The angry shopkeepers staged a sit-in against the police on Wednesday and handed over a memorandum to the additional superintendent of police, demanding immediate arrest of thieves. The angry shopkeepers also raised slogans against police and district administration.

In the memorandum, the traders alleged that the police did not lodge any complaint about burglaries, and that they seemed to be averse to taking action against thieves. The shopkeepers demanded the administration to set up a police check post at the Lunia intersection and start night patrolling. They said before the police could work out an incident of theft in a hotel, a band of thieves broke open the door of an agriculture centre run by Suresh Dangi.

But as the central lock of the centre was very strong, the thieves could take out anything from there. Thieves had already broken the locks of 18 shops in different areas in the city. They struck at 20 shops located in the Lunia area. The angry shopkeepers further alleged that the police had refused to lodge any complaint. The agitators said that they had provided the CCTV footage of such incidents to the police, but they did not act. In the memorandum, the shopkeepers said that if the police did not act against thieves, they would block the road.