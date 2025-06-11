MP Shocker! Minor Son Kills Intoxicated Father With An Axe For Physically Abusing His Mother In Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly killed by his son using an axe, after years of the father physically abusing his wife and children in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

The incident is of the village of Nayakheda in the Belkheda police station area.

The accused son allegedly attacked his father, Govind Mallah, with an axe during a heated argument. Police have arrested the son and recovered the weapon from the spot.

According to initial reports, Govind Mallah was a daily wage labourer and had been addicted to alcohol for nearly 20 years. Under the influence, he would frequently assault his wife and children, leading to long-standing tension within the family. Police have begun an investigation into the full circumstances of the murder.

On Tuesday night, this domestic violence turned into his own murder. According to reports, Govind Mallah returned home after drinking alcohol and started abusing and throwing household items here and there.

When his wife Revati Bai Mallah protested, he grabbed her by the hair and threw her in the courtyard and tried to attack her with an axe by placing his foot on her chest.

Seeing this horrific scene, Mallah's minor son Horilal Mallah took the charge and came forward to save his mother. He snatched the axe from his father's hand and attacked his father fatally with the same axe. In the attack, Govind sustained serious injuries on his waist, below the ear, shoulder and back, due to which he died on the spot.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, Belkheda police reached the spot and after preparing the Panchnama of the body, sent it to Patan Government Hospital for post-mortem.

The police have taken the accused son into custody and also seized the axe used in the incident. Based on the statement of the deceased's wife, a case has been registered under Section 103 (1) of the Indian Justice Code (BNS).

Additional SP Rural Suryakant Sharma said that the whole family was harassed by the behavior of Govind Mallah. This murder committed by the son seems to be the result of extreme domestic violence. At present, the police is seriously investigating the whole matter and the accused minor son is being questioned.